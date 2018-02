Super Bowl 2018 national anthem: We rank the renditions, both best and worst

There is a lot of discussion about which Super Bowl game was the greatest, but when it comes to what happens just prior to the game, there should be no debate.

No one has ever delivered a more iconic rendition of the national anthem on the Super Bowl stage than Whitney Houston.

This year, Pink is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday. Unfortunately for the three-time Grammy winner, she's battling the flu, as was apparent at her pre-Super Bowl concert on Friday. But that doesn't mean she can't deliver one of the better renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" we've seen before a Super Bowl.

Houston, who is arguably the best female vocalist of all time, delivered an unforgettable rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" back in 1991 before the Bills and Giants played Super Bowl XXV, which featured one of the most memorable Super Bowl endings of all time when Bills kicker Scott Norwood hooked a potential game-winning field goal wide right.

To have that play and Whitney Houston's marvelous anthem rendition serve as the bookends to the day in football truly makes it a Super Bowl fans will never forget.

In anticipation of Pink's performance this year, let's take a look at the rest of the best and worst national anthems in Super Bowl history.

Best Super Bowl national anthems

5. Natalie Cole (1994)

Cole put a gospel spin on the anthem we had never seen before with the help of the Atlanta University Center Chorus. It was a big risk to change things up, but it paid off.

4. Lady Gaga (2016)

Say what you will about the pop star, but Lady Gaga absolutely crushed it. Many were expecting a crazy stunt during the performance, but Gaga kept it under control and turned in a beautiful rendition.

3. The Dixie Chicks (2003)

This might be a controversial pick -- maybe I'm just a sucker for a nice three-part harmony. The Dixie Chicks' performance was understated, with just enough character to make it memorable.

2. U.S. armed forces academy choruses (2005)

This was a total group effort from the choirs of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets. The anthem starts off a cappella and it's good, but it really tugs at the heartstrings when the horns kick in and the flyover begins.

1. Whitney Houston (1991)

Take arguably the best female voice of all time and add in an entire orchestra? The others never had a chance. Whitney gets extra points for the patriotic outfit, as well.

Worst Super Bowl national anthems

3. Alicia Keys (2013)

Great voice. Undoubtedly talented. Speed it up, Alicia! This was officially the longest anthem in Super Bowl history (2 minutes, 36 seconds) ... not a distinction you want to have.

2. Charley Pride (1974)

Granted, there were probably some logistical or technological issues back in 1974, but you can't miss the first line of the anthem. There's really no coming back from that.

1. Christina Aguilera (2011)

Poor Christina. She had the presence and voice to have turned in one of the all-time great performances, but a flub around the 1:15 mark immediately made this the worst anthem ever. Clearly flustered, she butchered the last note as well. The Super Bowl committee should really give her another shot, because she's definitely capable of redeeming herself.