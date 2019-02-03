Super Bowl 2019 time: Channel, free live stream, kickoff, anthem, halftime, odds for Patriots vs. Rams

It's been a long time coming for the Rams, but today, they finally have a chance to get their revenge after 17 years. In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick combo led the Patriots over the St. Louis Rams. Fast forward to today, and it's the dynastic Patriots back in the big game and again facing the now-Los Angeles Rams, this time at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII.

Here's everything you'll need to know with the big game just days away, including who'll be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem, as well as how to stream and watch Super Bowl LIII.

When is Super Bowl LIII?



Super Bowl LIII will take place t Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Mark your calendars!

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines

How do I get CBS All Access?

Signing up is really easy. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and just input the proper information.

More questions about CBS All Access?

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which other NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., just click here.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Atlanta-born R&B legend Gladys Knight is set to belt out the national anthem before the game. Read more about Knight's selection here.

Who will perform at halftime?

Maroon 5 will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. The band has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide and is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved" and "Moves Like Jagger." They'll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

What are the current odds for the game?

Bookmakers list New England as a 2.5-point favorite, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is anywhere from 56 to 57 at most books.

Who wins Patriots vs. Rams? And which side of the spread has all the value, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons!