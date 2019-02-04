Super Bowl 2019: Watch Maroon 5's halftime show set list, featuring special guests Travis Scott, Big Boi and SpongeBob

As the Patriots and Rams headed into the locker room with New England leading 3-0 in a defensive battle, the attention shifted to Adam Levine & Co. as for the Super Bowl LIII halftime entertainment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was Maroon 5's first Super Bowl halftime show appearance, but they didn't go it alone. The band was joined on stage by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. The latter, of Outkast fame, hails from Atlanta and had a grand entrance on Sunday night, rolling up in a Caddy prior to his performance on stage.

Other than that, there weren't many big surprises or noteworthy moments from the halftime show, but there was plenty of fire!

You can check out the full performance below:

Here is the full setlist of halftime show.

"Harder to Breathe"

"This Love"

"Sicko Mode" (Travis Scott)

"Girls Like You"

"She Will be Loved"

"The Way You Move" (Big Boi)

"Sugar"

"Moves Like Jagger"

As you'll notice, the SpongeBob SquarePants song "Sweet Victory" wasn't part of the performance, which likely came as a disappointment to the more than one million people who signed a petition for Maroon 5 to play it as a tribute to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg.

There was a Super Bowl prop bet highly favoring that the band would play "Sweet Victory" and there were plenty of clues to suggest it may happen. However, the only SpongeBob reference came when a clip from the show was used to introduce Travis Scott and his brief performance of "Sicko Mode."

All in all, the reaction from social media suggested that a large majority of people were underwhelmed by the performance, although it's worth noting that it followed a first half of football that was less than exceptional.

Check out full Super Bowl coverage here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.