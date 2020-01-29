Super Bowl 2020 odds, spread, total points: Chiefs still betting line favorites in tight matchup vs. 49ers

In just a few days, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The potential for an all-time classic appears high -- at least, when you look at the betting line. Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, however, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman.

Something's got to give when these two teams clash, and even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami on Feb. 3. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.

As the Big Game nears, we'll keep you updated on any changes in the odds and overall spread, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back frequently.

Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:

Opening odds:

Chiefs: -1

49ers: +1

Opening moneyline:

Chiefs: -120

49ers: +100

Opening over/under:

52.5

Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 26.

Current odds:

Chiefs: -1.5

49ers: +1.5

Current moneyline:

Chiefs -121

49ers +101

Current over/under:

54.5