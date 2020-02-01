Super Bowl 2020 point spread, total, betting line, odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers expected to come down to the wire
Here's everything you need to know to place your Super Bowl bet
Don't be surprised if, by the time Super Bowl LIV is over, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have combined to deliver hundreds of millions of views worldwide an absolute classic. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, however, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman.
Something's got to give when these two teams clash, and even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami on Feb. 2. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.
As the Big Game nears, we'll keep you updated on any changes in the odds and overall spread, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back frequently.
Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:
Opening odds:
Chiefs: -1
49ers: +1
Opening moneyline:
Chiefs: -120
49ers: +100
Opening over/under:
52.5
Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 30, via SportsLine.
Current odds:
Chiefs: -1.5
49ers: +1.5
Current moneyline:
Chiefs -122
49ers +102
Current over/under:
54
