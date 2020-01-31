Super Bowl 2020: Watch 49ers vs. Chiefs with 4K live stream on Roku, Amazon Fire and other connected devices
The Big Game is this Sunday; here's everything you need to know to catch it
In just two days, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the honor of being named Super Bowl LIV champions. This one will be a Super Bowl to remember, if the odds are any indication, as it should go down to the final minutes. Despite the prowess of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense, the 49ers defense has been known to suffocate even the most dynamic opponent, which is why oddsmakers have the Chiefs fluctuating between being a 1-point and 1.5-point favorite.
Something has to give when the immovable object meets the unstoppable force this Sunday. There are plenty of storylines in 49ers vs. Chiefs, even those few are considering, such as how the legendary Bill Walsh factors into the success of both franchises. It's his success decades ago that has led to success of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan today, the latter being taught Walsh's scheme by his father, Mike Shanahan, who himself has three Super Bowl victories to his name.
The younger Shanahan wants desperately to grab his first, and hasn't forgotten how close he came not long ago as offensive coordinator for a Falcons team that coughed up a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, and ultimately the Lombardi. Or, will Reid and Mahomes rule the day, ending a half-century drought for Kansas City? Giving them their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970??
We'll find out soon enough, and you don't want to miss out. So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:
How to watch
Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free here)
You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. And fuboTV supports 4K streaming, if you have a TV capable of showing the game in ultra-HD.
