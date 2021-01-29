Super Bowl Sunday is the best day of the year in my opinion. Not because it's the NFL championship, but because it has turned into a legitimate gambling holiday. With sports gambling becoming legal over the past year in many states, sportsbooks could set records come Feb. 7 as they offer all kinds of fun props that everyone will want to get in on to wrap up the NFL season. How long will the national anthem last? Which team will record the first sack? Who calls the first timeout? It adds an entirely new element to the Super Bowl broadcast.

I have been looking over all of the Super Bowl props offered by William Hill Sportsbook and have identified five that I'm going to put money on. Some will be your normal game props such as Over/Under on a wideout's receptions or running back's rushing yards, but others will be inconsequential to the game itself. Let's go ahead and jump in.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Coin Toss: Heads or Tails

Tails (-101)

Some people love coin toss props and others hate them. On one hand, it's pure luck and you can't claim to have a good read on what will happen, but at the same time, wouldn't it be great to start off the Super Bowl with a win? As SportsLine points out, tails has been the winning coin toss in two straight and six of the past seven Super Bowls. Overall, tails has been the winning coin toss 29 times and heads 25.

My motto has always been "tails never fails," and I once encountered a detractor who claimed my narrative was statistically incorrect. Right then and there, I pulled out a quarter and said, "tails will come up more times than heads if I flip it 10 times." Sure enough, tails won six to four. The detractor wasn't convinced that I had proved my theory, but you can't argue with the fact that tails has won two straight times in the Super Bowl. Ride with me. Join the movement.

2. Tyreek Hill total receiving yards

Over 93.5 (-115)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will surely be game-planning on how to stop the speedy Hill, but I'm starting to wonder if that's even possible. In the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the Cleveland Browns, he caught eight passes for 110 yards, and then exploded for 172 yards on nine catches in the conference championship game. It marked Hill's third straight postseason game with more than 100 receiving yards! In the Chiefs' Week 12 meeting with the Buccaneers, Hill had what was the best game of his career. He went off for 269 yards and three scores on 13 touches through the air, and no one could stop him. One of my predictions for Super Bowl LV is that Hill wins Super Bowl MVP. I'm not going to empty my bank account on that prop, but I will take the Over on his receiving yards.

3. Team to record first sack

Chiefs (+115)

It's true that Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game and fellow tackle Mitchell Schwartz is already on injured reserve with a back injury, but I'm thinking about taking the Chiefs to record the first sack on Super Bowl Sunday. Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just once this postseason while Tom Brady has been sacked seven times in three games -- including the three times he was taken to the ground by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Mahomes is more mobile than Brady, which means he is more willing to attempt to escape the clutches of pursuing defenders, while Brady has shown on more than one occasion this season that he's fine with going down and looking towards the next play.

4. Will both teams lead in the first half?

Yes (+105)

I like this prop a lot. Last postseason, the Chiefs trailed by double digits in all three playoff games but came back to win by double digits. We also saw the Buffalo Bills go up nine points against the Chiefs in the conference championship game last Sunday. I can see the Buccaneers scoring first with a field goal and then the Chiefs answer with a touchdown. Boom, that's money in your pocket. This prop hit in last year's Super Bowl and I think it will again.

5. First pass by Tom Brady will be:

Complete (-180)

Sometimes the juice is worth the squeeze. Brady is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, which is the most all-time, and he has won six, which is the most all-time by any player. He typically thrives in these big games and will want to get things rolling from the first time the Buccaneers touch the ball. Brady has completed his first passing attempt in three out of the past four games including in two straight games now. Put some money in your pocket early in this game and take Brady to complete his first passing attempt.