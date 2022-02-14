Super Bowl LVI on Sunday significantly changed after Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the game due to a knee injury after his leg was caught on the SoFi Stadium artificial turf. Beckham, who had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on three targets, was dominating the league championship game before the injury.
Not only was Beckham unable to play for the rest of Super Bowl LVI, but he has to worry about his future after suffering what is expected to be another torn ACL to the same knee he injured last season while on the Browns, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason Las Canfora. Beckham's injury caused NFL players, current and former, to eliminate the use of field turf at stadiums.
Of course, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium is one of them.
90% of NFL Players prefer real grass, including me! In 2020 I sprained my MCL on artificial turf. #FlipTheTurf to real grass with @PenningtonLawn and sign the petition: https://t.co/Rj6Z8gzOFu #PenningtonPartner pic.twitter.com/2bV3GVSzQo— Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) February 14, 2022
I don’t like artificial turf, I love grass! It’s better for my body, our team performance, AND the planet. Help us #FlipTheTurf by signing the petition https://t.co/Douk19hpSv with @PenningtonLawn #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/i2WE7mgajS— George Kittle (@gkittle46) February 11, 2022
Every player is one play away from altering their career forever when playing on turf. I experienced the— Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) February 14, 2022
bad side of this and it could have been avoided. Help me #FlipTheTurf to real grass with @penningtonlawn. Sign here: https://t.co/zAUcWTBDJy #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/NXpqC8bGMo
The NFL needs to make it a mandatory rule that every team should have grass instead of turf…turf is trash— Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) February 14, 2022
That damn turf man. I pray O good .— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 14, 2022
NFL needs to ban artificial turf in all stadiums. Hope @obj is ok.— Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98) February 14, 2022
I hate field turf #SuperBowl #RamsHouse— Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) February 14, 2022
Those freaking turf fields! They should band all turf for real real!!!— Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) February 14, 2022
Turf should be banned @NFL— Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022
Growing up in CO, I fell in love with football & playing on real grass. It’s safer than artificial grass & better for my teammates and I – not to mention the environment. Join me and @penningtonlawn to #fliptheturf to real grass.Sign: https://t.co/BBHvQ544Rt #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/L3wctL5CYv— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) February 14, 2022
There’s nothing like playing on real grass like my home field in AZ. It’s better on our bodies (turf has 28% more non-contact lower body injuries) & better for the environment. Join me & @penningtonlawn & sign the #FlipTheTurf petition! https://t.co/jLaqU8Dm20 #PenningtonPartner pic.twitter.com/eolYn8DfbF— JC (@JamesConner_) February 14, 2022
There's a lot of support for natural grass fields, but what is the "Flip The Turf" campaign? Half of the league's teams play on artificial turf, which is why players are pushing for change. There are statistics in the campaign to back up why fields should switch from turf to grass.
In the petition, turf fields have:
- 28% more non-contact lower body injuries.
- 32% more non-contact knee injuries and 69% more non-contact foot and ankle injuries occurred on turf.
- Turf can get up to 60 degrees hotter than natural grass, increasing the rate at which toxic gases are released and ingested.
There are also environmental issues behind the campaign:
- Currently, turf can't be recycled in the US, leading to an estimated 330 million pounds of landfill waste each year, and microplastics in our water and irrigation systems.
- On average, one turf field requires over 440,000 pounds of petroleum derivatives. The production of which emits carbon, creates fossil fuels, and contributes to global warming.
- Unlike grass, turf does not cool the environment. It does not filter air and water pollutants. It does not fix carbon dioxide or release oxygen. Turf has zero climate benefits.
Players are pushing for change. perhaps Super Bowl LVI may be the breaking point.