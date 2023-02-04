Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.

"From everything I've been told about when you know it's time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it's going to be when you don't want to play football anymore," Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And I don't think that winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue to play football or not."

To that point, when Kelce announced that he'd be returning for the 2022 season last March, he noted that he's "having way too much fun" playing for Philadelphia. Given that the Eagles are in the middle of another run to the Super Bowl after owning the best record in the NFC this year, it's hard to imagine that the fun is wearing off at this point.

"Yeah, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said. "Obviously, I contemplate it every offseason at this point, but I'm just going to appreciate the next week and a half with the guys in this room and all the coaches and hopefully put together another special game to end the season."

Whenever Father Time comes knocking for Kelce, he'll be walking away with a résumé that'll have him in serious conversations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On top of having one Super Bowl title already and potentially another on the way, Kelce is a five-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. The center is the only sixth-round pick in the last 60 yards to make five All-Pro teams.

During this 12th season in the league, Kelce played 98% of the Eagles offensive snaps and earned his second-consecutive first-team All-Pro nod. So, even if he did decide to walk away after this game, it certainly wouldn't be due to an empty tank.