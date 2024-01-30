The top seed in the NFC will meet the defending champion when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. San Francisco (14-5) is looking to match the NFL record of six Super Bowl titles shared by Pittsburgh and New England after rallying for a 34-31 victory against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City (14-6) is aiming to be the first team to repeat since the Patriots in 2004 following its 17-10 triumph at Baltimore in the AFC title game. The Chiefs ended their 50-year championship drought when they posted a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Here are several Super Bowl 58 odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -121, Kansas City +101

SF: 49ers are 6-0 straight-up as favorites in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan



KC: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog



Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is eager to avenge its Super Bowl loss to Kansas City four seasons ago, when it squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The 49ers have made comebacks of their own this postseason, as they trailed by seven points in the fourth against Green Bay in the divisional round before posting a 24-21 triumph and were down by 17 at halftime versus Detroit in the NFC Championship Game before scoring 27 unanswered points en route to victory. Christian McCaffrey ran for a pair of touchdowns in the win over the Lions, giving him seven TDs -- including one receiving -- in five playoff games with the 49ers.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy continues to prove the critics wrong. The 24-year-old quarterback from Iowa State is 21-5 overall as a starter and 4-1 in the postseason, with that loss coming in last year's conference championship game against Philadelphia in which he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter. Purdy has completed 66% of his pass attempts with one touchdown and no interceptions when the 49ers were tied or trailing in the second half this postseason. See which team to back here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City trounced Miami 26-7 at home in the wild-card round before taking to the road for the first time in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes era. That failed to deter the team as it defeated Buffalo 27-24 and Baltimore 17-10 to earn a spot in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Mahomes was magnificent in both road victories, completing 73.9% of his attempts against the Bills and 76.9% versus the Ravens with a total of three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Since being picked off twice in the Chiefs' overtime loss to Cincinnati in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, Mahomes has made 11 TD passes and no interceptions in six playoff games. The two-time regular-season and Super Bowl MVP was intercepted twice by the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 but ran for a touchdown early and threw for a pair in the fourth quarter to help Kansas City overcome a 10-point deficit. Mahomes has recorded 14 postseason victories over the last six years, the most by a quarterback in such a span in NFL history. See which team to pick here.

Roberts has analyzed 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

