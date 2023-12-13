IRVING, Texas — Multiple sources tell CBS Sports the NFL expects to announce Wednesday that the Los Angeles area and SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 2027.

A vote is still required to finalize the announcement, and there was still work being done on negotiations as late as Tuesday evening at the NFL league meetings in Texas. But the belief and hope was that all sides could reach the finish line for a Wednesday announcement.

The return to the greater Los Angeles area for Super Bowl LXI would coincide with the 60th anniversary of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosting Super Bowl I in 1967. Eight times Southern California has hosted the Super Bowl, and only New Orleans (10) and South Florida (11) have hosted more.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022, and already it's going to get another world championship. The league hasn't repeated a Super Bowl site within such a short timespan since the home of the Miami Dolphins hosted Super Bowl XLI in 2006 and then again for Super Bowl XLIV three years later.

The league used to have a bid process for Super Bowls, but it did away with that in 2017. Now host committees, in conjunction with the teams and owners of the stadium, work with the NFL directly on deals for the big game.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Las Vegas in about two months -- Feb. 11 -- and broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Super Bowl LIX will be held in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. New Orleans was originally supposed to have the Super Bowl this season, but scheduling conflicts with Mardi Gras pushed the game out a year. And the league awarded the Bay Area Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, ten years after Levi's Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl.

The league likes having the Super Bowl in L.A. — and SoFi Stadium is physically located in Inglewood, Calif. — because of the massive revenue the league can generate in that wealthy part of the country in a stadium with more premium suites than the average NFL venue.

Super Bowl LXI would take place less than one year after SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.