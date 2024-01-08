The 2024 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday when the 2024 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule begins with a matchup between the Texans and Browns. Cleveland is a 2.5-point road favorite at Houston on Saturday according to the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus. Later in the day, Kansas City is a 3.5-point home favorite against Miami in the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL spreads. Should you target either of those games when you place your Super Wild Card Weekend parlay picks?

There are three more NFL Wild Card matchups on Sunday before the weekend concludes when the Buccaneers host the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia has lost five of its last six games, but it is still a 2.5-point favorite in the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines. Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in six confident NFL best bets for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-3) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Detroit's fan base is as excited as any fan base in the NFL entering the playoffs, with the Lions hosting a home playoff game for the first time in decades. They have only lost one home game since the second week of the season, wrapping up the regular season with a double-digit win over Minnesota last week.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has racked up 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, going over 250 passing yards in each of his last four games. The Lions also have an elite two-headed rushing attack, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combining for nearly 2,000 rushing yards. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and SportsLine's model has them covering in well over 50% of the latest simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Wild Card Weekend NFL parlays

The model also jumped on five other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that have a chance to win outright.

What are the model's top Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a hefty payout of almost 50-1?