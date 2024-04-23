A day after the Denver Broncos updated their look for the 2024 NFL season, the Houston Texans have followed suit, on Tuesday unveiling four new uniform combos as part of the franchise's first total makeover since the club began play in 2002.

Dubbed "H-Town Made," the new quartet includes revised home, away, alternate and Color Rush getups that put a fresh spin on the team's traditional colors. The Texans had already teased the new road jerseys, as well as an alternate "H-Town" logo, but now have both on full display as part of their new aesthetic, which makes them the first team in NFL history to introduce a new logo on an alternate helmet, giving them a two-logo rotation across their regular helmets.

The new collection includes:

These feature "updated Deep Steel Blue" coloring that more closely matches the original tone worn by the Texans in their inaugural 2002 campaign, the team announced, as well as the new "H-Town" label on the inside collar. The helmet also includes "metallic flake paint" to match the Deep Steel Blue color. Updated away uniforms: The "Liberty White" look now has new bullhorn-inspired designs at the sleeve stripes, as well as an updated number font and a "Houston" label beneath the collar.

The "Liberty White" look now has new bullhorn-inspired designs at the sleeve stripes, as well as an updated number font and a "Houston" label beneath the collar. New alternate uniforms: The "Battle Red" look is easily the boldest of the new strokes, pairing a "Battle Red" helmet -- complete with "candy paint red flakes" and a metallic chrome facemask, as well as a new bullhorn-inspired logo -- with red jerseys and pants, plus a new "H-Town Blue" color accent.

"Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a team statement. "They were with us every step of the way and there's truly something for everyone over the four uniforms."