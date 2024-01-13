A battle between teams that have never reached the Super Bowl will take place on Saturday when the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns during NFL Wild Card Weekend 2024. Four teams have never played in the big game: the Browns, Texans, Lions and Jaguars. The Texans (10-7) are the No. 4 seed in the NFL playoff bracket as the AFC South champion, while the Browns (11-6) are seeded fifth after finishing second behind Baltimore in the AFC North. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco won four straight games for Cleveland before sitting out last week's meaningless loss to the Bengals, and one of those was a 36-22 victory in Houston in Week 16. C.J. Stroud missed that game, but Houston's star rookie quarterback was back last week to lead a 23-19 victory against the Colts.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Houston. The latest Texans vs. Browns odds list Cleveland as a two-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Browns vs. Texans picks or NFL bets, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Houston.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 69-46-2 since the start of last season, including a 14-7 record the past seven weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a strong feel for the Texans, going 42-26-4 (+1344) on his last 72 NFL picks in games involving Houston. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Browns vs. Texans and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Browns:

Texans vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -2

Texans vs. Browns over/under: 44.5 points

Texans vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -132, Houston +112

CLE: Browns are 10-6 against the spread as favorites over the past two seasons

HOU: Texans are 12-5 ATS at home since the start of last season

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland is 10-6-1 ATS this season and 7-2 ATS as a favorite. The Texans were missing Stroud in the Week 16 meeting, but he doesn't play defense, and Flacco and receiver Amari Cooper had huge days in the rout. Flacco threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, with Cooper setting a franchise record with 265 yards and scoring twice. Cooper has 1,250 receiving yards this season, averaging 17.4 per catch, while tight end David Njoku has 81 catches for 881 yards.

Flacco is 11-4 ATS in winning 10 of 15 career playoff games. Cleveland's defense is dominant and should be a huge problem for a rookie quarterback making his first playoff start. Defensive Player of the Year favorite Myles Garrett (14 sacks) will be in Stroud's face all day. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. can lock up receivers, and Nico Collins is the only true threat Houston has. The Browns are No. 1 in the NFL against the pass (164.7 yards per game).

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is 7-3 against the spread in its past 10 games against AFC opponents and Stroud has asserted his presence in his rookie season. The former Ohio State star leads the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9) and doesn't turn the ball over. The Texans have the fewest turnovers in the NFL (14), while the Browns have the most (37). Cleveland has the league's best overall defense, but the unit has allowed 29.6 points per road game as the Browns have gone 3-5.

Nico Collins had a career-high 195 receiving yards in last week's victory. Running back Devin Singletary has 384 total yards over the past four games. Houston's defense has been strong against the run (96.7 yards per game) and Cleveland averages 3.9 yards per carry (26th in NFL). The Texans should be able to force Flacco to carry the day.

How to make Browns vs. Texans picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Over the point total.

Who wins Browns vs. Texans in Saturday's AFC Wild-Card matchup, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Texans spread to back, all from the expert on a 42-26 roll on picks involving Houston, and find out.