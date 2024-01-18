The fourth-seeded Houston Texans will try to become the next team to pull off an upset this postseason when they visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in a 2024 AFC Divisional Round showdown. Houston (11-7), which routed Cleveland 45-14 in the wild-card round, will try to follow in the footsteps of Green Bay and Tampa Bay, which posted shocking victories against Dallas and Philadelphia, respectively, last weekend. Baltimore (13-4) has lost five of its last six playoff games, including a 28-12 setback against Tennessee in the divisional round in 2019 after going 14-2 in the regular season.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Texans vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Texans and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Ravens:

Texans vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -9.5

Texans vs. Ravens over/under: 43.5 points

Texans vs. Raven money line: Baltimore -448, Houston +344

BAL: Ravens are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 playoff games

HOU: Texans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine contests as underdogs

Texans vs. Ravens picks: See picks here

Texans vs. Ravens live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore earned its stature as the No. 1 seed as it was one of the strongest teams on both sides of the football this season. The Ravens were sixth in the NFL in total offense (370.4 yards), fourth in scoring (28.4 points) and first in rushing (156.5 yards). The club led the league in points allowed (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31), ranked third in interceptions (18) and was sixth in total defense (301.4 yards) and passing defense (191.9).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens' ground attack with 821 yards while Gus Edwards was a close second with a career-high 810. After recording just one touchdown run in his first six games this campaign, the 28-year-old Edwards finished with 13 to double his career total and rank eighth in the NFL. Baltimore's passing game could receive a major boost as tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with six TD catches and was third with 544 receiving yards despite the final six games with an ankle injury, may return to face the Texans. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston enters Saturday with 11 victories this season after recording the same amount over the previous three campaigns combined. The Texans now face a Ravens team that led the NFL in points allowed during the regular season (16.5), but they have proven they're not intimidated by the quality of their opponent as Cleveland was first in the league in total defense with an average of 270.2 yards allowed. They racked up 356 yards against the Browns, with rookie C.J. Stroud throwing for 274 and three touchdowns.

The 22-year-old Stroud, who made his debut against Baltimore in Week 1 after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, recorded 236 yards and all three TD tosses in the first half last Saturday. He completed passes to seven different players in the game and had two scoring throws of more than 35 yards as wideout Brevin Jordan had a 76-yard touchdown reception and tight end Dalton Schultz made a 37-yard TD catch. Stroud has gone six straight games without an interception and has been picked off in only three of his 16 outings this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Texans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting 44 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Texans in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Texans spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.