There's a plan for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday

Simpson, in prison since 2008, was granted parole in July

On Monday, O.J. Simpson could be a free man. 

According to the Associated Press, a Nevada prisons official said that a plan that sees Simpson being released on parole on Monday is in place. However, the AP reported that Brooke Keast, a Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said that the process is not finalized.

Simpson, 70, has been incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada since 2008 after he was sentenced to 33 years in prison -- nine years minimum --  for multiple charges, which included burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. On July 20, Simpson was granted parole by four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, which made him eligible for release on Sunday, Oct. 1.

As our Jared Dubin wrote at the time, "Simpson will need to meet regularly with a parole officer, obtain permission to travel out of state, and submit to periodic searches of his person, car and home. Any violations of the conditions of his parole will result in his going back to prison." 

Simpson, of course, is known for being acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in 1995. During his 11-year NFL career, during which he played for the Bills and 49ers after being drafted No. 1 overall in 1969, Simpson rushed for 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns.

