NFC North rivals will meet in primetime for the Week 4 edition of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers for the first of two meetings this season. Detroit swept the two matchups last season, including a Week 18 win that knocked Green Bay out of the postseason. The Lions and Packers both enter Thursday Night Football with 2-1 records, with Green Bay defeating New Orleans and Detroit defeating Atlanta in Week 3.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Packers. In fact, he is an incredible 60-21-2 on his last 83 spread picks involving Green Bay.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Lions spread: Lions -2

Packers vs. Lions over/under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Lions -130, Packers +110

DET: Lions are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games

GB: Packers are 11-9 against the spread in their last 20 games

Why the Lions can cover

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in the top 10 of the NFL in several categories through three weeks, including passing yards (819), completions (72), passing touchdowns (five), passer rating (101.6), and completion rate (69.9%). He is also in the top five in sack avoidance (2.83%) and QBR (71.2), averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt. Goff also has a strong track record against the Packers, winning four of six matchups, and the veteran quarterback has 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games against Green Bay.

Detroit is on a three-game winning streak in this head-to-head series and is 10-3 overall in the last 13 games. The Lions are also riding the league's longest active streak with at least 20 points in 12 straight games and are in the top 10 in yards per play, total yards, yards per drive, net yards per pass attempt, and passing yards.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is 14-4 in its last 18 home games and will be playing in front of a raucous crowd at Lambeau Field. The Packers are also stout on defense this season, setting a strong tone. Green Bay is allowing only 4.9 yards per play through three games, including only 4.2 yards allowed per play in a Week 3 win over New Orleans. The Packers are giving up only 20.7 points per game and opponents are struggling in pivotal situations.

Green Bay is holding opponents to a 31% third-down conversion rate this season and has allowed a touchdown on only 44.4% of red zone trips. Opponents have fewer than 600 passing yards in three games against Green Bay this season, and the Packers have a standout pass rusher in Rashan Gary. The former first-round pick from Michigan generated three sacks in Week 3 and is in the top eight of the NFL in sacks this season. That comes after he produced six sacks in only nine games in 2022.

