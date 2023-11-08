Week 10 of the NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. The Bears (2-7) sit in last place in the NFC North standings. They have lost two in a row, both on the road, and are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Saints last Sunday. The Panthers (1-7) occupy the basement in the NFC South standings. They are one of two one-win teams in the league, along with the Cardinals (1-8), and enter TNF off a 27-13 loss to the Colts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a four-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Bears odds while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before you make any Bears vs. Panthers picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Carolina.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 against-the-spread. Those selections form the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 52-37-1 ATS since the start of last season. He also is 18-8 (+922) in his last 26 picks involving the Panthers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Bears vs. Panthers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Bears:

Panthers vs. Bears spread: Chicago -4

Panthers vs. Bears over/under: 39 points

Panthers vs. Bears money line: Chicago -192, Carolina +162

CHI: T.J. Edwards ranks second in the NFL in tackles (100)

CAR: Adam Thielen is sixth in the league in receptions (62)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's T.J. Edwards has been a tackling machine this season. The former Eagles linebacker ranks second in the league in tackles (100), behind only the Colts' Zaire Franklin (102). The tackle total is the most by a Bears player through nine games in franchise history.

In addition, the Bears have been excellent at running the ball this season. Chicago is fourth in the NFL in rushing offense (135.3 yards per game). Only the Ravens, Dolphins and Browns have been better. Over the last six games, the Bears are averaging 152.2 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina receiver Adam Thielen is on pace to have one of the most prolific pass-catching seasons in league history. The former Vikings wideout has 62 receptions through eight games this season. He is on pace to have 132 receptions, which would be the sixth highest total in NFL history.

Thielen and the rest of Carolina's offense have a favorable matchup on Thursday against the Chicago pass defense. The Bears allow 256.9 passing yards per game; just four teams give up more. They also rank last in the league in sacks with 10, five fewer than the next-worst team, the Giants.

How to make Bears vs. Panthers picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Bears vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Panthers spread to back, all from the expert on an 18-8 roll on picks involving Carolina, and find out.