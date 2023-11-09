Bears receiver D.J. Moore faces his former team for the first time when the Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game at Soldier Field. The 26-year-old Moore spent the last five seasons with the Panthers, finishing with the fourth most receiving yards (5,201) in franchise history. In March, Carolina traded Moore and a package of picks to the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which the Panthers used to select quarterback Bryce Young. This season, Moore ranks sixth in the league in receiving yards (735).

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a three-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Bears odds while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before you make any Bears vs. Panthers picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Carolina.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 against-the-spread. Those selections form the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 52-37-1 ATS since the start of last season. He also is 18-8 (+922) in his last 26 picks involving the Panthers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Panthers vs. Bears spread: Chicago -3

Panthers vs. Bears over/under: 38 points

Panthers vs. Bears money line: Chicago -163, Carolina +138

CHI: T.J. Edwards ranks second in the NFL in tackles (100)

CAR: Adam Thielen is sixth in the league in receptions (62)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense has been excellent at stopping the run this season. The Bears allow just 3.3 yards per rush, which is the fewest in the league and on pace to be the fewest yards per rush allowed by any team since the 2014 Lions. Over the last five games, Chicago has given up just 2.6 yards per carry.

In addition, the Bears face a rookie quarterback who has struggled this season. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young ranks last in the league in yards per attempt (5.5) and is coming off a three-turnover game, which included two pick-sixes. He is just the second rookie No. 1 overall pick with two pick-sixes in a game in the Super Bowl era.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina receiver Adam Thielen is on pace to have one of the most prolific pass-catching seasons in league history. The former Vikings wideout has 62 receptions through eight games this season. He is on pace to have 132 receptions, which would be the sixth highest total in NFL history.

Thielen and the rest of Carolina's offense have a favorable matchup on Thursday against the Chicago pass defense. The Bears allow 256.9 passing yards per game; just four teams give up more. They also rank last in the league in sacks with 10, five fewer than the next-worst team, the Giants.

How to make Bears vs. Panthers picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

