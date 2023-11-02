Teams battling injury at the quarterback position will clash on Thursday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (3-4), who will start rookie Will Levis over the injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle), will look for their first win at Pittsburgh in 10 years. The Steelers (4-3), who are also thin at quarterback with starter Kenny Pickett dealing with a rib injury, are 2-2 at home this year and coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittsburgh is 3-2 in the conference, while Tennessee is 2-3.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Titans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.

Steelers vs. Titans spread: Pittsburgh -2.5

Steelers vs. Titans over/under: 37 points

Steelers vs. Titans money line: Pittsburgh -153, Tennessee +129

TEN: Titans are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games

PIT: Steelers are 4-3 ATS this season, including 2-2 at home

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has a number of solid options in its receiving corps, led by second-year veteran George Pickens. He leads the team with 28 receptions for 522 yards (18.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high of 71 yards. He has also converted 20 first downs. Pickens has had two 100-plus-yard receiving games in two of Pittsburgh's last three, including a six-catch, 130-yard and one-touchdown effort against Baltimore.

Fifth-year veteran Diontae Johnson is also a threat to opposing defenses. Despite being limited to four games this season, he has 16 receptions for 212 yards (13.3 average) with two explosive plays, including a season-high 39-yarder. Johnson is coming off an eight-catch, 85-yard effort on Sunday against Jacksonville. In 68 career games, he has 356 receptions for 3,858 yards (10.8 average) and 20 touchdowns. See which team to back here.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was not a participant in Monday's practice and could miss this game with an ankle injury. In his place would be rookie Will Levis, who helped lead the Titans past the Falcons, completing 19 of 29 passes (65.5%) for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Levis, who began his collegiate career at Penn State, played at Kentucky his final two seasons. In 2022, he led the Wildcats by completing 185 of 283 passes (65.4%) for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 picks.

Running back Derrick Henry continues to carry the load in the running game. In seven games, he has carried 120 times for 526 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns, including three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, with a long of 63 yards. Henry also has 15 receptions for 138 yards (9.2 average). He is coming off a 22-carry, 101-yard effort against Atlanta on Sunday. See which team to back here.

