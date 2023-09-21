Professional football keeps Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins busy, but he still managed to attend a virtual Clemson University class from the Titans facility, a video that went viral Thursday showed. The five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro receiver has re-enrolled as a student at Clemson and is working to finish his degree a decade after leaving school to enter the NFL.

As noted by The Tiger, Hopkins is working toward a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management. He is taking online classes as he continues his pro football career in his first season with the Titans after previously rising to stardom with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

A native of Clemson, S.C., Hopkins became a local hero in three seasons playing for the Tigers' football team, earning First-Team All-ACC honors in his final year of 2012. Hopkins finished his college career with 206 receptions for a school record 3,020 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, including a staggering 18 in 2012. He would subsequently be taken by the Texans with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

After only playing in nine games in 2022, Hopkins has caught 11 passes for 105 yards in two games with Tennessee, six of which have gone for a first down in the opening weeks of the season.