Titans plan to release WR Rishard Matthews day after he doesn't show for practice

A day after Rishard Matthews was a no-show at practice because he said he wanted to move on from the Titans, the team has decided to move on from him. The organization plans to release him Thursday. Matthews, who managed just three catches for 11 yards this season, told A To Z Sports on Wednesday that he asked the team for his release.

"Everything is good!" Rishard said. "Just wasn't happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on."

On Thursday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson reiterated as much, telling reporters that Matthews was frustrated with his role in the offense.

"He reached out Monday and asked to be released or traded," Robinson said, via Titansonline.com's Jim Wyatt. "We explored the trade options with several teams but that market never manifested itself."

.@Titans GM Jon Robinson on Rishard Matthews pic.twitter.com/gkFvtSR26y — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 27, 2018

Robinson added that the Titans had no plans to immediately add another wide receiver, which means the team will move forward with 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis (the team's leading receiver with 13 catches for 151 yards), Taywan Taylor (who is second among Tennessee receiver in receptions with seven for 62 yards and a score), Darius Jennings, Nick Williams and Tajae Sharpe.

"You know, we can't look back. We've got to get rolling with the guys that are in this locker room," Sharpe told reporters. "That just gives opportunities for more guys to step on the field and make plays for us."

The Titans host the Eagles this weekend and even before the Matthews news, only three of eight CBSSports.com experts were predicting Tennessee to win.