Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indianapolis 0-2; Tennessee 1-1

The Indianapolis Colts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Indianapolis and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colts winning the first 34-17 on the road and Tennessee taking the second 45-26.

It was close but no cigar for Indianapolis as they fell 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got one touchdown from WR Zach Pascal. QB Carson Wentz ended up with a passer rating of 135.60.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 33-30 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-9 deficit. RB Derrick Henry went supernova for the Titans as he rushed for three TDs and 182 yards on 35 carries. Henry put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 15 points for Tennessee. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Tennessee's win lifted them to 1-1 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Titans' success rolls on or if the Colts are able to steal their positive momentum.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

The Titans are a 5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 12 games against Tennessee.