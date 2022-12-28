With finishing first in the NFC East still a possibility, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) trails division-leading Philadelphia by two games with two weeks remaining after recording a 40-34 home victory over its rival last weekend. The Cowboys will hope to keep their hopes alive against a Tennessee team that shares first place in the AFC South but has lost five straight contests. The Titans (7-8) are coming off a 19-14 home loss to Houston, which had won just one of its first 14 games.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 10-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Cowboys:

Titans vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -10

Titans vs. Cowboys over/under: 40 points

Titans vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -480, Tennessee +360

DAL: Cowboys are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 road games

TEN: Titans are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five contests

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is third in the NFL in scoring with an average of 28.9 points and has been lighting up the scoreboard. The team has produced at least 27 points in its last eight contests, racking up 34 or more five times in that span. It is among the top clubs in the league in several yardage categories, ranking eighth in total offense (366.1 yards) and seventh in rushing (143.1).

The Cowboys have been so strong on the ground that they could finish with two 1,000-yard rushers this season. Tony Pollard has posted three 100-yard performances in 2022, matching the total from his first three NFL campaigns, en route to a career-high 988. Meanwhile, two-time league rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott is 171 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the fifth time in his seven-year career.

Why the Titans can cover

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill out following ankle surgery and a third straight division title still within its grasp, Tennessee likely will rely on Derrick Henry more than usual. The two-time NFL rushing leader has recorded eight 100-yard performances this season, reaching triple-digits in his last three outings. Henry is second in the league in rushing yards (1,429) and touchdowns (13), running for at least one score in 10 of his 15 contests.

Rookie signal-caller Malik Willis has yet to throw for 100 yards or a touchdown in three starts this year, but he began to form a connection with Robert Woods last Saturday. Four of Willis' 14 completions against the Hexans were to Woods, who finished with 30 yards. The 30-year-old wideout leads the Titans with 44 catches and 448 receiving yards in his first year with the team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

