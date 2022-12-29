The Dallas Cowboys will seek their sixth win in seven games when they open Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) is coming off a 40-34 home victory against Philadelphia that kept it in contention for the NFC East title, as it trails the first-place Eagles by two games with two to play. The Titans (7-8) are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but are tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South and visit the Jaguars to conclude the regular season. Running backs Derrick Henry (doubtful, hip) and Tony Pollard (thigh) will both reportedly sit.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 14-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Cowboys vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Titans and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Cowboys:

Titans vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -14

Titans vs. Cowboys over/under: 40 points

Titans vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -900, Tennessee +600

DAL: Cowboys are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 road games

TEN: Titans are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five contests

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas shouldn't have much difficulty putting points on the board since it ranks third in the NFL in scoring (28.9 points) and has recorded 27 or more in eight consecutive contests. The Cowboys are 16th in passing (222.9 yards), but are facing a Tennessee team that does not defend the pass well, ranking 31st with an average of 279.6 yards allowed through the air. Dak Prescott has completed a career-best 69% of his attempts this season and is coming off his first 300-yard performance of 2022 as he racked up 347 against the Eagles.

Prescott has thrown three touchdown passes in three of his last four games and connected with CeeDee Lamb for two scores last weekend. The 23-year-old wideout is eighth in the league with 1,207 receiving yards on 91 catches, both of which are career-highs. Lamb, who has had back-to-back 100-yard efforts, also has set a personal best with eight TD receptions, while running back Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for at least one score in eight straight games.

Why the Titans can cover

With running back Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful, Tennessee will look to get more out of its pass-catchers. Receiver is one of the few positions where Tennessee has gotten healthier recently. Rookie Treylon Burks returned in Week 16, and though he didn't do much in that game, he was on the upswing previously.

Burks, a first-round pick out of Arkansas, had 12 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in the three games before going down with a concussion early against the Eagles on Dec. 4. The Titans are also getting solid contributions from rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo, who has at least four catches in three of his last four games.

How to make Cowboys vs. Titans picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 42 combined points.

