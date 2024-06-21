There were a lot of memorable plays in the first 99 years of New York Giants football. But one play stands out from the rest.

In celebration of their 100th anniversary, the Giants have named David Tyree's "helmet catch" in Super Bowl XLII as the greatest play in team history. Not only was the catch incredible, it set up Eli Manning's game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress as New York shocked the previously undefeated Patriots, 17-14.

Manning's completion to Tyree is right up there with the NFL's other iconic plays. In 2019, in celebration of the NFL's 100th anniversary, the NFL and the Associated Press selected it as the third greatest play in league history.

Speaking of that list, several other plays made by Giants players made the cut. Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous one-handed catch came in at No. 18. Manning's deep sideline completion to Mario Manningham late in Super Bowl XLVI took the 31st spot. Mark Ingram's incredible first-down conversion on a third-and-13 catch in Super Bowl XXV came in at No. 73. Mark Bavaro's dragging of 49ers safety Lonnie Lott down the field in a 1986 "Monday Night Football" matchup earned the 81st spot.

While it didn't make the list, another notable play in Giants history came courtesy of quarterback Jeff Hostetler in the first half of Super Bowl XXV. Trailing the Bills 10-3, Hostetler was corralled by Buffalo pass rusher Bruce Smith in his own end zone. But Hostetler was able to prevent a possible fumble and subsequent Bills touchdown by keeping control of the ball despite Smith slapping at his arm.

The Giants fell further behind as a result of the safety, but they ultimately rallied to win the only Super Bowl that's been decided by a single point.