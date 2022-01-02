Who's Playing

Miami @ Tennessee

Current Records: Miami 8-7; Tennessee 10-5

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The stars were brightly shining for Miami in a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints last Monday. The Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle filled up the stat sheet, catching ten passes for one TD and 92 yards.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, holding New Orleans to a paltry 164 yards. The defense embarrassed New Orleans' offensive line to sack QB Ian Book eight times for a total loss of 54 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Emmanuel Ogbah and OLB Jerome Baker, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans ultimately received the gift of a 20-17 win from a begrudging San Francisco squad last week. WR A.J. Brown was the offensive standout of the contest for Tennessee, catching 11 passes for one TD and 145 yards.

The wins brought the Titans up to 10-5 and the Dolphins to 8-7. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Miami, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 45 on the season. As for Tennessee, they enter the matchup with only 86.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.00

Odds

The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.