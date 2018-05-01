Tom Brady explains why Super Bowl loss to Eagles was easier to get over than previous losses

Tom Brady has appeared in eight Super Bowls, winning five of them, and in four of those wins he was named MVP. The latest loss came in February against an upstart Eagles team led by ... Nick Foles. But the circumstances surrounding the loss matter little to Brady, it's the fact that the Patriots lost at all.

But now 41 years old, the future Hall of Fame quarterback concedes he's much better equipped to handle those rare losses, even going so far as to suggest that this Super Bowl loss, unlike the two that preceded it, has been easier to get over.

"Yeah [I'm over it]," Brady said Monday in a Q&A with moderator Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference, via ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "This is going to be my 19th season upcoming, and when you're young, you don't have the perspective on your career. I certainly didn't.

"We won three Super Bowls before I was 26 years old, so we had all this success. I was like, 'This is my life. It changed so much.' Then we went a long period of time without winning a Super Bowl, because it's hard to do. Then we won in 2014, and there was so much appreciation because I had experienced so many adversities in my career in different ways.

"Because I had that perspective, after this season, I finished the game, did the interviews after with the press, and then I was walking to the locker room," Brady continued. "I had my wife there, and I had my three kids. My daughter, who's 5, and my middle son, who's 8, they were crying. Then I was like, 'I'm the one, I can't be crying.' I saw them, gave them a big hug and said, 'Guys, this is sports. Daddy doesn't always win. You try the best you can try, and sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it to, but that doesn't discourage you from trying again.'

"My oldest son said, 'Dad, you did your best.' I looked at him, and it was a good moment for a father. I think the point is those things have changed me in my life. I've evolved and grown so much since I started. Just based on the circumstances of my life, I can deal with them better than I have in the past, where it was really the only thing. It's not that it's not an important thing, but there are a lot of other important things in my life, especially my family and my kids and teaching them the lessons I hope they'll learn just from watching me do something I love to do."

This meshes with the message Brady posted to Instagram in the days following the Super Bowl defeat.

"It has taken me a few days to reflect on our loss as well as the great season our team had," Brady wrote. "There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the No. 1 feeling I have had the past four days is gratitude."

So with age comes wisdom and, it turns out, gratitude. But any thoughts that we've entered the twilight of Brady's career would be misguided. Despite reports to the contrary in recent weeks, Brady plans to play next season and beyond.

"I have personal goals," he explained to Gray. "I want to keep playing. I've said for a long time I want to play to my mid-40s. I was told three years, when I was 36-37, 'You can't keep playing; no one wins Super Bowls [at that age].' It's a great challenge for me. I think I've been challenged my whole life. I feel like I can do it."