Tom Brady shares his thoughts about the Super Bowl loss and why he's grateful

The last time we heard from Tom Brady he was talking to reporters moments after the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Brady spoke in general terms about missed opportunities, and also reiterated his intentions to return for the 2018 season. (And no, he's not holding out for more money in light of Jimmy Garoppolo's new $137.5 million contract.)

On Friday, Brady resurfaced again, posting this message to his Instagram account:

It has taken me a few days to reflect on our [Super Bowl] loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the No. 1 feeling I have had the past four days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the [New England Patriots] organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey. Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship). Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom

Brady had drawn criticism for not shaking hands with Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on the field after the game, but that may have more to do with things getting "pretty crazy really fast," as Foles described it, after the final whistle. Either way, Brady congratulated the Eagles above for their hard-fought win, and certainly didn't sound like a man bitter about his current contract or at odds with coach Bill Belichick or anyone else in the organization.