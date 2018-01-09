Tom Brady weighs in on allegation that he celebrated Jimmy Garoppolo trade

It has been four days since ESPN published Seth Wickersham's account of the ever-growing tensions between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Among the alleged issues for Belichick: The presence of Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, around the Patriots' facility. Among the alleged issues for Brady: The presence of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was eventually traded to the 49ers. It's enough to leave both coach and quarterback unhappy, writes Wickersham, though the Patriots wasted little time issuing a rebuttal.

On Monday, Brady made his first public comments with a cryptic Instagram post. A day later, Brady made his weekly appearance on Boston's WEEI and disputed Wickersham's account that the quarterback "seemed liberated" or was "especially excited" when Belichick traded Garoppolo to the 49ers' for the bargain-basement price of a second-round pick.

"That's just such a, you know, poor characterization," Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan, via the Boston Herald. "I've never ... celebrated when someone's been traded, been cut. ... I would say that's disappointing to hear that someone would express that or a writer would express that because it's so far from what my beliefs are about my teammates. I feel like I've had such good relationships with all the quarterbacks I've worked with. I've kept in touch with basically everybody. To characterize that as a certain way is just completely wrong."

Brady also refuted that an injured Garoppolo was allegedly locked out from the TB12 center at the Patriots' facility, which was run by Guerrero.

"Again, it's hard to even answer those questions. It's so far from any truth that I know or any characterization of my relationship with my teammates. I've never denied anybody anything in regards to TB12," Brady said. "I've always found it very flattering when teammates, you know, go there. I think it speaks just to someone, whether it's the writer himself, or you know, whoever he spoke to, what agenda they may have, you know, in painting some type of picture."

There's more. Brady took issue with the idea that he's more fragile and nervous this season, and that he was allegedly upset that Belichick didn't award the quarterback the Patriot of the Week once this season.

"I can't imagine me every saying that or me talking about that. It's hard to even answer that question," said Brady, adding that he's won the award plenty of times. "There's really no basis for it. It's hard to — I don't know. I just shake my head."

And a day after Belichick told WEEI, "I have a great relationship with both Robert [Kraft] and Tom, and I would throw in there, since it was part of the article, I feel like I have a good relationship with Alex, too," Brady reiterated that his relationship with Belichick remains as strong as ever.

"I've spoken about this so many times. Coach Belichick has been such a great coach and mentor. I certainly could never accomplish anything in this sport without everything he's taught me," Brady said. "I could say it a million times, and then someone could write one thing. And maybe they want to believe it because that's what they want to believe. They want to believe that things may be different."

The Patriots host the Titans in the AFC divisional game this Saturday. If history is any guide, they won't be distracted by, well, anything.