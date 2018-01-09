Bill Belichick finally gives his thoughts on Tom Brady's controversial trainer

If there's one person that Bill Belichick has refused to talk about this entire season, it's Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Although Belichick has been asked about Guerrero multiple times this year, he rarely gives a straight answer, until Monday that is.

If you're not familiar with Guerrero, he's Brady's controversial trainer, who co-founded TB12 with the Patriots quarterback. In the ESPN story that was released on Friday, Guerrero wasn't painted in a great light. Not only does he seem to be one of the biggest reasons why there's a rift in the Patriots organization, but he also seems to be a thorn in Belichick's side.

According to the Boston Sports Journal, Belichick wasn't happy with the fact that some players were taking Guerrero's training advice over the advice that they were being given by the Patriots' medical staff.

Things apparently got so bad this season that Belichick actually stripped Guerrero of many of his team privileges. According to the Boston Globe, Guerrero has been banned "from boarding Patriots jets. His sideline access has been revoked. And he no longer is permitted to treat players other than Brady in his exclusive office at Gillette Stadium."

Despite all of that, Belichick insisted on Monday that everything is good with Guerrero. During his weekly radio interview on WEEI in Boston, Belichick brought up Guerrero's name without even being asked, which was a total shock considering the fact that Belichick had basically avoided talking about him the entire season.

Belichick mentioned Guerrero's name when he was asked how his relationship is with Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"I have a great relationship with both Robert and Tom, and I would throw in there, since it was part of the article, I feel like I have a good relationship with Alex, too," Belichick said, via WEEI.

So has Guerrero actually been banned from the sideline and team flights this year?

"I think we're talking about a lot of inaccuracies here," Belichick said. "I respect Alex and I think I have a good professional relationship with him. I can't speak for him, but I think he would say the same thing."

Although Belichick wouldn't confirm whether or not Guerrero's role has changed this year, he did say that wouldn't be uncommon if that was the case.

"We have relationships with a lot of people in the medical area," Belichick said. "Lots of consultants. Lots of people that are specialists. Lots of people that do many different things. We try and have working relationships with multiple individuals, multiple groups in multiple areas and we try and structure those as best we can."

As for things with Brady and Kraft, Belichick said there's no cracks in his relationship with the two men, despite what ESPN reported.

"Great, great," Belichick said about his relationship with both. "Eighteen years with Tom and 22 with Robert. It's been great. I appreciate everything that Robert has done for me, the opportunities he's given me and the support. I've been pretty lucky to have Tom as the quarterback for those 18 years, playing for 17. He's a great player to coach and he's done a lot for this team. He's been a huge help for me personally."

Although the New York Daily News reported that Belichick might leave New England this offseason -- something that Rex Ryan also believes -- the 65-year-old coach said that's just not the case and that he "absolutely" plans on coaching the Patriots in 2018.