Tom Brady had a renewed energy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-second victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, days before the team took their biggest road trip of the season to Munich for the NFL's first regular season game in Germany.

Sure, the Buccaneers are 4-5, but they do sit in first place of the NFC South. The start isn't what Brady envisioned, yet he doesn't have any second thoughts about returning after a 40-day retirement.

"Zero, no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back," Brady said Friday at crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. "I don't really regret those types of things – I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

Brady hasn't had his typical dominant season, as his 65.3% completion rate is his lowest since 2019. He also has 2,547 passing yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception, as he has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league (10:1) and the lowest interception rate (0.3%). The 4-5 start isn't ideal, but the Buccaneers have gotten a break playing in a poor NFC South.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing – that's for a number of different reasons," Brady said. "This is a very important game for us – we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6.

"We've got to just win this game and it'll take care of that. Seattle is going to challenge us – they have very talented players, good skill players, they're good on defense…they're creating a lot of sacks and turnovers. It's a very good team – it's going to be a very tough, hard-nosed game."

Brady is going to be the first quarterback to play a regular season game in four different countries: United States, Mexico, England, and now Germany with his start Sunday. He is 3-0 in international games in his career, and is treasuring his experience playing these games outside the country.

The Buccaneers quarterback may even take some time to sightsee in Munich.

"I told all my teammates that – you're not going to necessarily remember every game you play in your whole career, but these ones, you do remember. They're very special," Brady said. "Just to go to another place and have an experience like this…When I'm older, I'll be thinking about practicing in that stadium right there and then going to play in Allianz Arena, which is amazing.

"Your whole life is made of memories and experiences – to do it with the teammates and with the game that I love…football has brought me a lot of places in life and it's brought me to Germany now – I've never been here before. I'm definitely coming back."