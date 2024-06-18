nfl-logo-getty.jpg
The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Even OTAs and minicamps are over with. Now, teams are well into offseason preparations for the next season, and the next step is training camp.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

  • July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
  • Mid-to-late July: Training camps open

The training camp schedules for each team are as follows:

TeamSiteCityRookiesVeterans
Arizona CardinalsState Farm StadiumGlendale, AZJuly 23July 23
Atlanta FalconsIBM Performance FieldFlowery Branch, GAJuly 24July 24
Baltimore RavensUnder Armour Performance CenterOwings Mills, MDJuly 13July 20
Buffalo BillsSt. John Fisher UniversityRochester, NYJuly 16July 23
Carolina PanthersBank of America StadiumCharlotte, NCJuly 19July 23
Chicago BearsPNC Center at Halas HallLake Forest, ILJuly 16July 19
Cincinnati BengalsKettering Health Practice FieldsCincinnati, OHJuly 20July 23
Cleveland BrownsCrossCountry Mortgage CampusBerea, OHJuly 22July 23
Dallas CowboysMarriott Residence InnOxnard, CAJuly 24July 24
Denver BroncosBroncos Park Powered by CommonSpiritEnglewood, COJuly 17July 23
Detroit LionsDetroit Lions Training FacilityAllen Park, MIJuly 20July 23
Green Bay PackersNitschke FieldGreen Bay, WIJuly 17July 21
Houston TexansHouston Methodist Training CenterHouston, TXJuly 17July 17
Indianapolis ColtsGrand ParkWestfield, INJuly 24July 24
Jacksonville JaguarsMiller Electric CenterJacksonville, FLJuly 19July 23
Kansas City ChiefsMissouri Western State UniversitySaint Joseph, MOJuly 16July 20
Las Vegas RaidersJack Hammett Sports ComplexCosta Mesa, CAJuly 21July 23
Los Angeles ChargersThe BoltEl Segundo, CAJuly 16July 23
Los Angeles RamsLoyola Marymount UniversityLos Angles, CAJuly 23July 23
Miami DolphinsBaptist Health Training CompliexMiami Gardens, FLJuly 16July 23
Minnesota VikingsTCO Performance CenterEagan, MNJuly 21July 23
New England PatriotsGillette StadiumFoxborough, MAJuly 19July 23
New Orleans SaintsUniversity of California, IrvineIrvine, CAJuly 16July 23
New York GiantsQuest Diagnostics Training FacilityEast Rutherford, NJJuly 16July 23
New York JetsAtlanta Health Jets Training CenterFlorham Park, NJJuly 18July 23
Philadelphia EaglesNovaCare ComplexPhiladelphia, PAJuly 23July 23
Pittsburgh SteelersSaint Vincent CollegeLatrobe, PAJuly 24July 24
San Francisco 49ersSAP Performance FacilitySanta Clara, CAJuly 16July 23
Seattle SeahawksVirginia Mason Athletic CenterRenton, WAJuly 17July 23
Tampa Bay BuccaneersAdventHealth Training CenterTampa, FLJuly 22July 23
Tennessee TitansAscension Saint Thomas Sports ParkNashville, TNJuly 23July 23
Washington CommandersOrthoVirginia Training Center Auburn, VAJuly 18July 23
  • August: Preseason games

Start of 2024 season

The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. The full preseason schedule can be seen here. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs playing host to the Baltimore Ravens. The full regular-season schedule can be seen here