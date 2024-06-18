The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Even OTAs and minicamps are over with. Now, teams are well into offseason preparations for the next season, and the next step is training camp.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET) Mid-to-late July: Training camps open

The training camp schedules for each team are as follows:

August: Preseason games

Start of 2024 season

The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. The full preseason schedule can be seen here. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs playing host to the Baltimore Ravens. The full regular-season schedule can be seen here.