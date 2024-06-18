Aaron Rodgers did not attend the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp, and the 40-year-old quarterback hasn't taken a game-day snap since Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. That's not stopping one of his former Green Bay Packers teammates from predicting a massive turnaround in 2024.

"I know that his [Rodgers] fire is burning really hard," former All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" this week. "I'm expecting big things from him. I'm expecting him to put a lot on his shoulders. I'm expecting him to right the ship and put the Jets ... I think for sure they make the playoffs. And then after that, I mean, all you need is a ticket to the dance. ... I don't think it's very wise for any betting man to say that Aaron Rodgers is not gonna make the playoffs. I mean, if you just look at his total career, he's only missed it a few times, and most of the times he has missed, it's been from injury. ... That's what I expect from him."

Rodgers has maintained a similar, if not higher, standard for the Jets this offseason, suggesting New York is one of a select few teams capable of winning a championship. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner, head coach Robert Saleh and other key figures have essentially echoed the stance, forecasting a long-awaited postseason push.

The Jets have not reached the playoffs, however, since 2010, when they advanced to the AFC Championship with Mark Sanchez under center. The team entered 2023, Rodgers' first season in New York, with high hopes of a potential title bid, only to finish 7-10 for the second straight year. Rodgers, of course, missed all but a few snaps, thanks to a Week 1 Achilles tear that sidelined him until this offseason.

During Rodgers' 15 seasons as the Packers' starting quarterback from 2008-2022, Green Bay made the postseason 11 times, reaching five NFC Championships and one Super Bowl.