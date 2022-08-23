Tom Brady ended his mysterious preseason hiatus and returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Monday. Rumors about where Brady was have been running rampant, and he went on social media to deny one of the biggest theories.

With Brady away from Buccaneers camp for 11 days, there was speculation on the internet was that he was filming episodes of "The Masked Singer."

Brady, aware of that gossip online, denied those rumors on Twitter. The Buccaneers quarterback quote tweeted an ad from his apparel company that features someone riding on a motorcycle and joked that he was wearing a different kind of mask while he was away.

When Brady did make his return, his teammates couldn't even tell he had missed any time. Tight end Cameron Brate told the Tampa Bay Times that Brady didn't skip a beat as he took the field after his absence.

"Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in," Brate said. "Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we're all excited he's back and ready to move on."

Brady, entering his 23rd NFL season, doesn't necessarily need a lot of practice to get geared up for Week 1. He is coming off a career year in which he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).