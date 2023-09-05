The Week 1 NFL schedule will feature three rookie quarterbacks making their NFL debuts. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will lead the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South showdown. Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, while C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will visit the Baltimore Ravens. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Panthers as 3.5-point underdogs on the road, while the Colts are +4.5 at home, setting up plenty of tough decisions when making your NFL knockout pool picks. The Texans (+10) are the biggest underdogs in the Week 1 NFL spreads.

The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. The 49ers averaged 365.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, quarterback Brock Purdy made just two starts on the road during the regular season in his rookie campaign, so Heinz Field could cause trouble for the young signal caller.

The Steelers, meanwhile, won six of their last seven games last season, so they'll be full of confidence heading into the Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. In addition, San Francisco is just 2-4 against the spread in its last six games played in September. That's all the more reason to avoid betting against Pittsburgh and to save San Francisco for later in the year. See which team to pick here.

