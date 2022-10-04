Patrick Mahomes just continues to awe the NFL with the plays he makes on a weekly basis. Sunday's spin move touchdown pass may arguably be his best one yet. The clip is still going viral in the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes had a "NFL Street" move as he rolled to his right and avoided Pat O'Connor for the sack and faced a charging Devin White. The Buccaneers star linebacker wasn't able to wrap up Mahomes as he spun past him and stayed on his feet, flicking the ball like a basketball jump shot to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown.

There is arguably one quarterback that can do what Mahomes did -- the man who executed the play.

"The NFL hasn't seen anything like [Patrick] Mahomes - I promise you that. You saw it today - he's the Houdini of our era," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said after Sunday's win. "The guy just finds ways to make plays throughout the game - big-time third down, big-time goal line plays [and] just willing our team to the end zone - willing our team to win. That's our ultimate leader, man."

That touchdown pass was one of three Mahomes threw in the victory. The Chiefs quarterback finished 23 of 37 for 249 yards with three touchdowns to just one interception for a 97.7 rating in a 41-31 victory. Mahomes has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,106 yards with 11 touchdown passes to just two interceptions for an 108.3 passer rating. He's first in touchdown passes and second in the NFL in passer rating.

As for being the next Harry Houdini? Mahomes will let Kelce joke about that one.

"Travis always has the great nicknames. I just try to win, man. At the end of the day that's what I try to do," Mahomes said. "It's not like I'm planning these things where I'm throwing sidearm or whatever it is, spinning, running around.

"I always say, I'm a competitor, I'm going to find whatever way I can do to make our team have success. Today was a spin and a little, I don't know, a basketball shot that ended up a touchdown."