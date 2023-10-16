Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a left knee injury in the 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and while it is reportedly being described as a knee sprain that is not considered significant, his status for Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints is uncertain at this point, per ESPN.

Lawrence was injured on a sack late in the fourth quarter, and backup quarterback C.J. Beathard replaced him to kneel out the clock. It's unfortunate the Jaguars have a short week in Week 7, but head coach Doug Pederson has described his quarterback as being "day-to-day."

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 67.1 YDs 1439 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 6.85 View Profile

Pederson pointed to last year, where Lawrence was injured vs. the Detroit Lions, and was a limited participant in the next week's practice. However, Lawrence suited up the following Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and threw three touchdowns en route to a 14-point victory.

"If Trevor's sore," Pederson said, via ESPN. "We've done this before. We did last year. C.J. took the Wednesday reps and then Trevor took the rest of the week and was ready to play in the game."

Lawrence hasn't missed a game in his three years of professional football. In six contests this year, the former No. 1 overall pick is 4-2, and has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His 239.8 passing yards per game rank No. 11 in the NFL.

Now, the Jags turn their attention to a top-five defense in the Saints. How Lawrence progresses throughout the week in practice will be something to watch. Beathard would likely start under center in the event Lawrence cannot suit up.