The arrival of Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars has left not only Jacksonville abuzz, but the entire NFL. Throughout the pre-draft process, the former Clemson quarterback was billed as a generational talent at the position, held in similar regard to John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck when they were coming out of college. With that in mind, it's no surprise to see why it was a foregone conclusion that he was going to be the top choice at the 2021 NFL Draft.

While the Jags got a taste of what Lawrence brings to the table, they haven't seen his fill talents on display since he's been in-house. Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder prior to the draft, which has partially held him back throughout offseason workouts along with a hamstring injury. As Jacksonville is set to open camp, however, Lawrence has those dings-and-dents in the rearview mirror.

According to Judy Battista of the NFL Network, Lawrence will be a full go and have no restrictions when camp opens on July 27.

Naturally, this is positive news for the Jaguars, who'll now prep Lawrence to presumably take the reins as the team's starter right out of the gate in Week 1. Earlier this offseason, he admitted that it was "a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed" due to those injuries. With those now in the past, he'll be able to take on a full workload to prepare for his rookie season.

Even as Lawrence was limited throughout offseason workouts, the young quarterback has impressed his Jaguars teammates. Linebacker Joe Schobert noted earlier this offseason that Lawrence boasts a "once-in-a-generation arm," which is some pretty high praise. Clearly, Lawrence has all the tools to be an upper-echelon quarterback in the NFL. Now that he has those injury hiccups behind him, he has an opportunity to begin living up to that enormous potential, starting with his first training camp.