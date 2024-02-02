Weeks after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, USC star Caleb Williams may be hinting at his future destination. With the Chicago Bears set to pick No. 1 overall, and many expecting the team to consider selecting a quarterback, Williams recently updated his Instagram profile picture, showcasing a shot of himself as a child, and not just that, but wearing a T-shirt featuring ... a bear.

To be fair, the bear in question is a teddy bear, which isn't exactly an unusual icon for a toddler. But Williams surely knows the implications of his post. He used Instagram to declare his departure from USC, for example, and it wasn't long ago fans noticed that he "liked" a post on X (formerly Twitter) that argued the Bears should keep current QB Justin Fields rather than draft Williams.

There's been speculation from some NFL analysts that Williams does not prefer to go to Chicago, which has logged just a single winning season in the last 11 years. But there is no concrete evidence he would boycott a move to the Bears, should the team select him No. 1 overall. It's unclear whether Chicago brass is decided on Fields' future under center, though several key players have endorsed the 2021 first-round pick after a relatively strong finish to the 2023 campaign.

Regardless of the Bears' intentions, Williams is widely considered the top prospect in the 2024 draft class.