Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Buffalo 1-1, Washington 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will be playing at home against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

Washington was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged the Broncos out 35-33. With that win, Washington brought their scoring average up to 27.5 points per game.

QB Sam Howell and RB Brian Robinson Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Commanders as the former threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Howell wound up with a passer rating of 108.8. The Commanders also relied on K Joey Slye, who's 49-yard boot in the second quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They really took it to the Raiders for the full four quarters, racking up a 38-10 win at home. With that victory, Buffalo brought their scoring average up to 27 points per game.

QB Josh Allen looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Allen wound up with a passer rating of 124.5. RB James Cook was another key contributor, rushing for 123 yards.

The Commanders are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Their wins bumped Washington to 2-0 and Buffalo to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Washington.