After seven seasons in Chicago, former Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is heading to Washington. The veteran lineman has come to terms with the Football Team on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Leno was released by the Bears shortly after the team selected offensive tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom in the 2021 draft. Leno, who is expected to be the front runner to become Washington's Week 1 starter at left tackle, joins a Washington depth chart that includes fellow left tackles Geron Christian and rookie Samuel Cosmi.

A seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, Leno has been the Bears' starting left tackle since the 2015 season. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Leno has yet to miss a start due to injury, as he appeared in each of the Bears' 16 games since his second season.

Leno will join a Washington team that is coming off an NFC East title in 2020. While Washington is returning most of its starters from last year's offense, the Football Team will have a new starting quarterback for the 2021 season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the way along with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

A 17-year veteran, Fitzpatrick led Miami to a 4-3 record as its starter in 2020. A former undrafted rookie, Heinicke threw just 19 passes during the 2020 regular season. He did throw for 306 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 28-23 loss to Tampa Bay in last year's wild card round.