After weeks of uncertainty, the Washington NFL franchise took another step in retiring its long-time moniker. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Washington will call itself the "Washington Football Team," effective immediately. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team, according to Schefter. This is the name it wants to use until the pending adoption of a new name in the future.

In addition to this name change, Schefter reports that Washington will indeed not have any change to its color scheme, but the original team logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player's number in gold. The Washington Football Team will continue the process of retiring their team name and hopes to be entirely rid of it on physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days, by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

