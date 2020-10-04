Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ San Francisco

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-2-1; San Francisco 2-1

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers will be seeking to avenge the 33-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 29 of 2017.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Francisco's strategy against the New York Giants last week. San Francisco was the clear victor by a 36-9 margin over New York. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Jeff Wilson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Aiyuk had some trouble finding his footing against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Special teams collected 12 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, you win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That exactly what happened last week between Philadelphia and the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended their matchup at a 23-23 deadlock.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Eagles. K Jake Elliott delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

San Francisco is now 2-1 while Philadelphia sits at 0-2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: San Francisco comes into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at four. As for the Eagles, they rank third in the league when it comes to sacks, with 12 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $127.48

Odds

The 49ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.