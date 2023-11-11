Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Atlanta 4-5, Arizona 1-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cardinals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Cardinals are limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

Last Sunday just wasn't the day for Arizona's offense. There's no need to mince words: the Cardinals lost to the Browns, and the Cardinals lost bad. The score wound up at 27-0. Arizona was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cardinals had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 58 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Browns gained 326.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 31-28. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Falcons' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and Jonnu Smith who picked up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Smith was no stranger to the big play, lighting up the secondary with a catch that went for 60 yards. Younghoe Koo did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

Arizona's loss was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their record down to 1-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.3 points per game. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Not only did the Cardinals and the Falcons lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Falcons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be the Cardinals' tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Arizona and Atlanta were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but Arizona came up empty-handed after a 20-19 defeat. Will the Cardinals have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Arizona.