Watch Arizona vs. San Francisco: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Arizona 1-6; San Francisco 1-6

What to Know

San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their match last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 39-10 defeat to the Rams last Sunday. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of George Kittle, who caught passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Arizona took a serious blow against Denver, falling 45-10. Arizona was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 35-3.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away the winner.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The 49ers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Arizona is 2-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.