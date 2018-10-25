Watch Arizona vs. San Francisco: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Arizona 1-6; San Francisco 1-6
What to Know
San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their match last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 39-10 defeat to the Rams last Sunday. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of George Kittle, who caught passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Arizona took a serious blow against Denver, falling 45-10. Arizona was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 35-3.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away the winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The 49ers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona is 2-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Arizona has won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - San Francisco 49ers 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals 28
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals 20
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers 15
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers 20
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals 33
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 19
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 47 vs. San Francisco 49ers 7
