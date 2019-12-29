Watch Bengals vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 6-9; Cincinnati 1-14

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Cleveland scored first but ultimately less than the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup last week. The game between them was not particularly close, with the Browns falling 31-15. One thing working slightly against the Browns was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Dolphins last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Cincinnati lost to Miami 38-35. Despite the defeat, Cincinnati had strong showings from QB Andy Dalton, who passed for four TDs and 396 yards on 56 attempts, and WR Tyler Boyd, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 128 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Bengals are now 1-14 while the Browns sit at 6-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the contest with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 142.4 on average. Cincinnati have had an even harder time: they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 153.9 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.03

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Cincinnati have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.