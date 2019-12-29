Watch Bengals vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bengals vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Cleveland 6-9; Cincinnati 1-14
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Cleveland scored first but ultimately less than the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup last week. The game between them was not particularly close, with the Browns falling 31-15. One thing working slightly against the Browns was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Dolphins last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Cincinnati lost to Miami 38-35. Despite the defeat, Cincinnati had strong showings from QB Andy Dalton, who passed for four TDs and 396 yards on 56 attempts, and WR Tyler Boyd, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 128 yards.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Bengals are now 1-14 while the Browns sit at 6-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the contest with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 142.4 on average. Cincinnati have had an even harder time: they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 153.9 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.03
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19
- Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10
