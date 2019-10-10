Watch Browns vs. Seahawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Browns vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 2-3-0; Seattle 4-1-0
What to Know
Seattle will head out on the road to face off against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Seattle made off with a 30-29 win over the Rams last week. QB Russell Wilson was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and four TDs on 23 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 151.80. Not surprisingly, Wilson's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 40 points the game before, Cleveland faltered in their matchup last Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 31-3 punch to the gut against San Francisco. The Browns were down by 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Seattle's success rolls on or if Cleveland is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Browns.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - Seattle 30 vs. Cleveland 13
