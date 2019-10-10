Watch Browns vs. Seahawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 2-3-0; Seattle 4-1-0

What to Know

Seattle will head out on the road to face off against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Seattle made off with a 30-29 win over the Rams last week. QB Russell Wilson was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and four TDs on 23 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 151.80. Not surprisingly, Wilson's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 40 points the game before, Cleveland faltered in their matchup last Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 31-3 punch to the gut against San Francisco. The Browns were down by 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Seattle's success rolls on or if Cleveland is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Browns.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.