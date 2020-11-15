Who's Playing

Houston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Houston 2-6; Cleveland 5-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Houston should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Browns will be looking to right the ship.

Cleveland entered their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cleveland took a 16-6 hit to the loss column.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Houston has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25. It was another big night for Houston's QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for two TDs and 281 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Watson's 77-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Will Fuller in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Browns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Cleveland's loss took them down to 5-3 while Houston's win pulled them up to 2-6. Allowing an average of 30.25 points per game, the Texans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.45

Odds

The Browns are a 4-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Browns, as the game opened with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won both of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last six years.