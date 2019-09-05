Watch Chargers vs. Colts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chargers vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Last Season Records: L.A. Chargers 12-4-0; Indianapolis 10-6-0;
What to Know
The Chargers and Indianapolis will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park to kick off their 2019 seasons. The Chargers are coming off a 12-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by New England 28-41. Likewise, Indianapolis is in much the same position after losing 13-31 to Kansas City in the second round of the playoffs following a 10-6 regular season.
The Chargers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Colts.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 25, 2016 - Indianapolis 26 vs. L.A. Chargers 22
